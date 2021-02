Ind vs Eng: Jofra Archer admires Jasprit Bumrah, says 'I like his consistency'

Ahead of India and England Test match, England bowler Jofra Archer on February 02 admired Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah by saying that he likes Bumrah's "consistency".

The England Cricket Team is currently in India to play four Tests, beginning in Chennai on Feb 5.

It will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.