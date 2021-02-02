WALL STREET IS GEARING UP FOR WHAT COULD BE ANOTHER WEEK OF WALL ROCKY TRADING--FUELED BY SMALL INVESTORS ON REDDIT DRIVING UP THE PRICE OF GAMESTOP STOCK.

In today's consumer watch... mandy gaither has the three things you should know about this gamestop saga.

The so-called reddit rebellion--- while it's too soon to know how it will change the future of investing-- experts are sure wall street will never be the same.

Aj vanover, invested in gamestop// "i want to make more money.

And i feel confident it's going up."

Here are three things we do know about the gamestop saga.

Number one-- it's a david versus goliath story.

In this case, it's a band of amateur day traders... versus wall street pros known as short-sellers.

Number two: here's how it blew up.

The popular reddit message board called "wall street bets" noticed gamestop-- was heavily shorted by hedge funds.

And then an army of reddit investors rushed to buy shares in high numbers..

Driving up the price.

Jaime rogozinski, founder, wallstreetbets// "they're placing bets on a market in a way where they're actually affecting the odds of the outcome."

One year ago, a single gamestop share cost about $4 dollars.

It's now about $150.

Short-sellers were forced to buy shares to cover their losing bids - which sent the price of shares soaring even higher.

Number three: the robinhood backlash on thursday-- "robinhood" the free trading app suspended trading of gamestop and other red-hot stock shares-- citing extreme volatility.

Vlad tenev,ceo, robinhood// "we're in a historic situation where there's a lot of activity and a lot of buying concentrated in a small number of symbols."

But some accused the app of caving to pressure from powerful institutions on wall street.

The next day-- robinhood resumed "limited" buys on the stocks.

Most experts say gamestop isn't able to support such sky-high prices.