A NEW CORONAVIRUS VACCINE MAY SOON BE APPROVED --

From the other two currently authorized in the u-s -- mandy gaither explains in today's health minute.

It may soon be a new weapon in the war on covid-19.

A third vaccine, made by johnson & johnson, could be authorized for use in the u-s in the near future.

Dr. anthony fauci, national institute of allergy and infectious disease, director/"this is a single shot vaccine in which you start to see efficacy anywhere from 7 to 10 days following the first and only shot."

Health experts say getting people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible -- is one of the best defenses against the virus.

A single dose of this vaccine means more people could gain immunity more quickly --as none would have to be set aside for a second shot.

Dr. anthony fauci, national institute of allergy and infectious disease, director/"it is very, very good with regard to cold chain requirements, namely requiring only a refridgerator.

It is inexpensive and the company is capable of making doses in the numbers of billions."

Johnson and johnson says their vaccine was 72-percent effective against moderate and severe disease in the u-s-- the vaccines already on the market in the u-s are about 95-percent effective overall against symptomatic covid-19-- with perhaps even higher efficacy against severe cases.

But some experts urge americans not to count johnson and johnson out.

Dr. paul offit, fda vaccine advisory group member/"if we had an abundance of mrna vaccines where if everybody could get those vaccines now, this probably wouldn't be a discussion, but we don't."

The u-s has ordered 100 million doses and johnson &