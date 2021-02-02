OUR “SCIENCE GUY,” JASON LINDSEY, USES ONE TO LAUNCH A HEART ACROSS THE SCIENCE LAB.

You are not going to believe the science experiment you can do with one of those valentine's day candy filled tubes.

Our "science guy," jason lindsey, uses one to launch a heart across the science lab.

"i've removed the candy from my valentine's day candy filled heart topped tube.

I'm going to replace the candy with water and effervescent tablets.

A chemical reaction is going to happen inside we are going to build up a gas and launch this heart.

Whoa!

Right across the hooked on science lab.

It's still fizzing and bubbling.

Pretty cool!

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

