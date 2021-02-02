BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON IS STILL TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO GET YOU THAT STIMULUS CHECK.

The door with an agreement... both sides sounded hopeful.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what you need to know.

(biden natsot, "i'm anxious for us to talk.") here's what's on the table: two plans to help struggling americans.

The new republican proposal would cost 618 billion dollars... a third of president biden's plan with no money for states, local governments, and much less for schools.

It includes smaller stimulus checks - a thousand dollars targeting low income families - and less unemployment.

(sot: senate majority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york) "it makes no sense to pinch pennies when so many americans are struggling."

(cassidy nats, "it was a good meeting") republicans called their white house meeting productive and promised to keep talking.

(sot: senator susan collins/ (r) maine) "it was a very good exchange of views.

I wouldn't say that we came together on a package tonight.

No one expected that in a two-hour meeting."

Democrats have started an effort to push through biden's plan without republican votes.

(sot: jen psaki/ white house press secretary) "republicans can still vote for that and there's certainly a precedent of that in the past."

Both plans include the same amount for more vaccines.

(sot: dr. anthony fauci/ niaid director) "when the vaccine becomes available to you, please get vaccinated."

But many americans are having trouble getting an appointment.

(sot: charles leoni/ retiree) "it's like buying a lottery ticket and you just hope that your number will come up."

There's new evidence vaccines are working: nursing home patients were among the first to get shots and new cases there are down in