Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 42.2% and shares of Conns off about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 5.8% as a group, led down by First Majestic Silver, trading lower by about 22.8% and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading lower by about 22.7%.

