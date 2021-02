EMILY TALKS TO THE STARS OF MIXED-ISH

STORY WE WORKED ON FOR TODAY,MIXEDISH, ANOTHER FUN FAMILY ONTV, THEY STARTED THEIR SEASONTWO JUST LAST WEEK SO TODAY,TODAY IS ACTUALLY THEIR SECONDEPISODE, I BELIEVE, OF THESEASON AND I ACTUALLY GOT TO SITDOWN WITH TWO OF THE STARS TOTALK ABOUT THE SHOW AND YOUKNOW, IT WAS VERY FUNNY,OBVIOUSLY IT'S A COMEDY, BUTTHEY HAD SOME REALLY, REALLYSERIOUS UNDERTONES AND I THINKTHEY ARE VERY APPROPRIATE FORTHIS TIME PERIOD.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS.