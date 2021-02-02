85-year-old shares snow shoveling tips

If you need some shoveling tips, listen to what this 85-year-old Burlington man has to say.

NEWSCENTER 5’S JENNIFER EAGAN ISLIVE THERE FOR US.JENNIFER: MORE THAN A FOOT INTHE HALF OF HEAVY SNOW.IT’S A BLOCK ON THE SIDE OF THEROAD OR MAYBE IN YOUR DRIVEWAYOU HAVE TO BE GOOD AT CLEANINGIT UP.WE FOUND THE EXPERT.IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A LESSONIN HOW TO SHOVEL THE RIGHT WAY,LOOK NO FURTHER THAN ROGERMORRISON’S HOUSE IN BURLINGTON.