Doctors talk minority coronavirus concerns

Leaders say minorities are disproportionat ely affected by the coronavirus and should take the vaccine to prevent it.

Wtva's wayne hereford joins us live from the north mississippi medical center where he talked to two doctors who agree and are urging everyone to take the vaccines.

Doctors vernon rayford and jeremy blanchard says people of all races need to take the coronavirus vaccines that are available.

But they admit, for minorities , its especially important.

"this virus has been pretty consistent in that if you give it an opportunity , it will spread."

Dr. vernon rayford is a medical doctor in tupelo.

He is urging everyone to take the vaccine because he says even if one community is showing more cases right now, it will eventually spread to all communities.

"its important for everyone, black or white, to do those things that prevent the virus.

Because with something that's contagious , we can't keep the virus out of each community.

So there's no way to keep the virus out of the black community if its in the white communiy."

Dr. jeremy blanchard says getting the message out now is essential if the nation and the world are to overcome the pandemic .

He says interpreting the information we have is a challenge as well.

"but this is what i know, we're having a hard time getting into the rural populations.

We're having a harder time getting into the african american populations and to the hispanic and the latino.

Its hard to tell with the asian because its a very small number socially and economically challenged.."

Blanchard says it still boils down in part to access to things like computers and telephones to contact the state department of health to set up appointments.

He says there are some real system issues.

Both he and dr. rayford believe its important to find out the absolute best ways to reach the groups need help the most.

