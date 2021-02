Tiana Makes the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Join Tiana Gee AKA Chef Tee as she makes the ULTIMATE breakfast sandwich.

She stacks scrambled eggs, chicken sausage made from scratch, cheddar cheese and hot pepper jelly between homemade biscuits.

For the sausage, Tee takes inspiration from Filipino longanisa, a flavorful sausage often served for breakfast.

For extra flaky biscuits don't forget to freeze your butter ahead of time!