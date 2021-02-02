Gov. Tom Wolf To Seek Big Increase In School Funding

Gov.
Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools during his budget address, which has been delayed until Wednesday.
Gov.
Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools during his budget address, which has been delayed until Wednesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing a 1.42% increase in personal income taxes to help fund public schools in his latest budget. KDKA's..
The school board and parents from the Butler Area School District filed the lawsuit, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.