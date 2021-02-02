EVPL to Resume Limited In-Person Services at All Locations

New at noon.... the evansville vanderburgh public library is resuming their limited in person services on february 15th.... as part of the re-opening plan - the library is allowing a certain amount of people into the buildings but will continue their contact-less service.... you can visit any of the evpl locations monday through friday from 2 to 6 pm - and on saturday from 9am to 1pm..... for more information - visit our website at w-e-v- v dot com....