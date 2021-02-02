Skip to main content
EVPL to Resume Limited In-Person Services at All Locations

Credit: WEVV
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library says limited in-person services will resume at all library locations as of Monday, Feb.

15.

New at noon.... the evansville vanderburgh public library is resuming their limited in person services on february 15th.... as part of the re-opening plan - the library is allowing a certain amount of people into the buildings but will continue their contact-less service.... you can visit any of the evpl locations monday through friday from 2 to 6 pm - and on saturday from 9am to 1pm..... for more information - visit our website at w-e-v- v dot com....

