Tesla Recalls 135,000 U.S. Vehicles After Pressure From Regulators

Model S and Model X autos are the focus of the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) raised the issue of a recall for the Tesla models in January.

At issue are faulty touchscreens that increase crash risk when they fail to work properly.

The NHTSA states that safety issues include exterior turn-signal lights and the windshield de-fogging system.

A statement from Tesla reveals that the company agreed to a voluntary recall “in the interest of bringing administrative closure to the investigation ...".

"... and to ensure the best ownership experience for our customers.”.

The recall of the vehicles will begin on March 30