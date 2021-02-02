AOC Says She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram Live on Feb.

1 to address last month's riot at the Capitol.

The incident is still affecting her as others in Congress are allegedly telling her "to move on.".

She condemned their calls to move on as being "the same tactics of abusers.".

These are the same tactics of abusers.

And, um, I'm a survivor of sexual assault, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram Live.

And I haven't told many people that in my life.

But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram Live.

Ocasio-Cortez didn't reveal any more details.

Instead, she talked about her experience amid the insurrection at the Capitol.

All these crazy thoughts go through your mind...I thought I was going to die, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram Live.

And to those who wish to paper over their misdeeds by rushing us to all 'move on' - we can move on when the individuals responsible are held to account, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Instagram Live