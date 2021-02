Luke Evans Talks BritBox Canada's 'The Pembrokeshire Murders'

Luke Evans tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante about his new true-crime miniseries "The Pembrokeshire Murders", streaming now on BritBox Canada.

Plus, the actor talks joining the cast of Disney+'s live-action "Pinocchio" and says being in a film with Tom Hanks is a "lovely bucket list moment."