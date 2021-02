Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Tease 'To All the Boys: Always And Forever'

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor will be saying goodbye to their beloved characters, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, in "To All The Boys: Always And Forever".

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, the co-stars discuss their on-screen chemistry and reveal what they'll miss most about working together.

Plus, Centineo talks working alongside Dwayne Johnson in the D.C.

Superhero flick "Black Adam".