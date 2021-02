Daniel Gillies Will 'Never' Revisit 'The Vampire Diaries'

With the 2021 Sundance Film Festival wrapping up on February 3, ET Canada is highlighting a few of the new buzzworthy films, including "Marvelous and the Black Hole" and Daniel Gillies' "Coming Home in the Dark".

Plus, Gillies admits he will "never" revisit the "Vampire Diaries" franchise.