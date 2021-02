Keir Starmer pays tribute to 'hero' Capt Sir Tom Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, describing the fund raising veteran as a "real British hero".

The Labour leader said "above all else he was an inspiration - and we've lost a real British hero today - and that's tragic and a great sadness, and all thoughts are obviously with his family." Report by Blairm.

