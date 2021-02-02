Putin critic Alexey Navalny handed new jail term

A Moscow court has sentenced Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny to two and half years in jail.
CNN’s Clarissa Ward says the onus is now on the United States to make Vladimir Putin accountable for Navalny’s poisoning.
Decision to jail Kremlin critic likely to spur further protests and deepen a rift between Western powers and Russia.
Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and..
Russian President Vladmir Putin has condemned weekend protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, and..