The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is providing a better view of the Highway 1 washout in Big Sur.

Take a look at this-- we are getting a better view of that highway washout in big sur..

Drone video from the monterey county sheriff's office shows the huge gap where part of highway one collapsed into the pacific during last weeks winter storm..

Deputies say there is still debris and flooding in the area..

And blamed fire damage and mudslides for the collapse... ###