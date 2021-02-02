Vectren Customers Speak Out on Proposed Gas Rate Increase

It's the first base gas rate request Vectren has filed in 14 years and it's a big one.

That just started.

Vectren is proposing -- a revamp of their charges.

Right now -- each bill includes two fixed charges for every customer -- but the proposed increase would replace both with a 35 dollar monthly customer service charge -- about a 10 dollar increase.

Tonight's meeting is being held -- to allow the public to comment on that proposed change.

Vectren filed testimony for the case record -- back in october -- so representative s won't be making any presentations or answering questions - tonight.

The current base rates for gas utility were part of a reduction in 2018 -- due to the federal tax cuts and jobs act.

And an increase is more than likely -- going to approved*later this year -- however the amount is still up for discussion.

"this base rate review, vectren's gas rates is really the equivalent of going to a doctor and getting a full physical exam, as opposed to where you have other cases that look just specifically at the fuel costs or other very specific things that are more limited in scope.

This is the first large general rate case for the utility in quite some time."

This is the first base gas rate request vectren filed in 14 years -- vectren says the rate increase will help to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and more than 340 million in infrastructure investments since 2007.

Tonight -- customers can either speak in person or call in to give comments -- starting at 6 -- here at the double tree.

Written comments can be submitted until february 12th.

