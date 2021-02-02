Suspect flees scene of hit and run in Pascagoula

A driver fled the scene of a hit and run after striking a pedestrian in a wheel chair in Pascagoula.

Near victoria street - at approximately 6:57 p-m last- friday.

- the suspect vehicle fled the- scene in a light colored- mid-size- suv, pictured on your screen.

- according to the department, th- victim was transported to - singing river hospital and then- later transferred to- university medical center in ne- orleans to be treated for - serious