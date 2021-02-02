Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Making Calif. Governor’s Run

Former Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer formally announce his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday morning in San Pedro.
Joy Benedict reports.
Former Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer formally announce his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday morning in San Pedro.
Joy Benedict reports.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a vocal critic of Governor Gavin Newsom, formally announced he will run for Governor of..
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has taken his most significant step to date as he weighs whether to run for governor of..