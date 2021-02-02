MSDH reports 825 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 825 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 825 new coronavirus- cases and 76 new deaths.- the statewide total stands at - 276,531 cases and 6,132 deaths.- - - lets break down the cases by- county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,174 cases- and 67 deaths.- harrison county is at 15,376- total cases and 234 deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 11,495 cases- and 199 deaths.

- stone county has 1,607 cases an- 28 deaths.- george county has 2,165 cases - and 42 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 3,749 total cases and 113 - - - - deaths.

222,812 are presumed- recovered.-