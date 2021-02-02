Man faces backlash after criticizing girlfriend’s ‘important’ arm tattoo

A man is upset that his girlfriend has a tattoo memorializing her ex-boyfriend’s passing.He went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to explain the dilemma.His girlfriend has a tattoo of a date and a cross on her arm, he always assumed it was in reference to her dad’s death.But he later found out it’s about her ex.“I came to find out that it’s the date her ex died.

She says she had no romantic feelings for him by that time but they were still good friends”.When the Reddit poster asked his girlfriend prodding questions about the tattoo, he didn’t understand why she was peeved.Reddit users did not approve of the boyfriend’s outlook.“You’re literally competing with a dead man who was important to the woman you claim you love,” another wrote