Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 26, 2021

Singing River holds vaccine distribution at Jackson County Fairgrounds

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Singing River holds vaccine distribution at Jackson County Fairgrounds
Singing River holds vaccine distribution at Jackson County Fairgrounds

‘Do what it takes’ that is the motto for Singing River Health System as they’re hoping to end the pandemic one vaccine at a time.

- do what it takes' thats the - motto for singing river heath - system as - they're hoping to end the - pandemic one vaccine at time.

- today singing river is- delivering 2nd dose pfizer- shots at the jackson county - fairgrounds in pascagoula .

- they're anticipating on - administering 5,000 vaccines- this week alone, having already- administered over 8,000 first - dose shots.

- while their primary care views- these vaccines as a 'ray- of hope' we must not forget we- are still amid a pandemic.- - "what we want to do..

Is we've- noticed our - hospitalizations have gone down- some our positives have gone- down some we want - to continue seeing this trend w- want people to continue wearing- their mask continue - - - - washing their hands continue to- socially distance until we get- everyone vaccinated - across the country."- - - - while the supply of vaccines ar- low, they're administering- vaccines as soon as they receiv- them.

- be sure to follow singing river- health system on- facebook or check their website- for when their- vaccine booking

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like