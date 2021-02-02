‘Do what it takes’ that is the motto for Singing River Health System as they’re hoping to end the pandemic one vaccine at a time.
Singing River holds vaccine distribution at Jackson County Fairgrounds
- do what it takes' thats the - motto for singing river heath - system as - they're hoping to end the - pandemic one vaccine at time.
- today singing river is- delivering 2nd dose pfizer- shots at the jackson county - fairgrounds in pascagoula .
- they're anticipating on - administering 5,000 vaccines- this week alone, having already- administered over 8,000 first - dose shots.
- while their primary care views- these vaccines as a 'ray- of hope' we must not forget we- are still amid a pandemic.- - "what we want to do..
Is we've- noticed our - hospitalizations have gone down- some our positives have gone- down some we want - to continue seeing this trend w- want people to continue wearing- their mask continue - - - - washing their hands continue to- socially distance until we get- everyone vaccinated - across the country."- - - - while the supply of vaccines ar- low, they're administering- vaccines as soon as they receiv- them.
- be sure to follow singing river- health system on- facebook or check their website- for when their- vaccine booking
