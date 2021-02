The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, February 2 that 1,567 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another 15-hundred hoosiers have tested positive for covid-19 according to the latest report from the ishd.

More than 629- thousand people across indiana have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Isdh says another 65 hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.

Tippecanoe county also reported 58 more cases and 2 new deaths.

To see the numbers from every local county - head to wlfi dot com.