Snow removal from fire hydrants

Lafayette Fire Department is asking for help in clearing fire hydrants

Owners for help in shoveling snow away from fire hydrants near their homes.

Lfd says a 3 foot radius is needed to ensure that the fire hydrant is operational.

Additional time spent by firefighters looking for hydrants could take away time needed in an emergency.

Assistant chief of fire prevention brian alkire says it's not something many people think about.

However, clearing snow away from a fire hydrant could save lives.

"it could be their lives or their families lives that are in jeopardy because the minutes that are taking place to one find the hydrant and two the firefighters to clear the snow out to be hook to the hydrant."

Alkire says it only takes a minute for firefighters to connect a hose to a hydrant in an emergency however with snow around the hydrant it could take up to five minutes.

Wlfi and several local fire