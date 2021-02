With a history spread over multiple decades, consoles, and franchises, Sega has developed and published games that have proven to be timeless, influential, and just plain fun.

Out of all of the company’s classics, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on the Genesis represents Sega at its peak.