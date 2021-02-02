10 GTA 6 Rumors We Hope Are True

If any of these GTA VI rumors turn out to be true, we'll be very happy indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at various interesting rumors regarding “Grand Theft Auto 6.”
If any of these GTA VI rumors turn out to be true, we'll be very happy indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at various interesting rumors regarding “Grand Theft Auto 6.”
If any of these GTA VI rumors turn out to be true, we'll be very happy indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at various interesting rumors regarding “Grand Theft Auto 6.” Our list includes Multiple Time Periods, RPG Elements, Playing as the Cops, Female Protagonist, Different Cities and more!