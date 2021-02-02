Top 10 Video Game Easter Eggs of 2020

For this list, we'll be looking at some of the best hidden secrets and references that appeared in video games throughout 2020.

From Doom Eternal to Cyberpunk 2077, 2020 gave us some awesome video game Easter eggs!

Our countdown incldues Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more!