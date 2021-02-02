U.S. Northeast digs out after huge snowstorm

[NFA] People across the U.S. Northeast were digging out on Tuesday after a powerful storm blanketed parts of the region with more than 2 feet of snow, prompting airlines to cancel flights and contributing to at least three deaths.

Residents across the northeast flexed their muscles and dug themselves out, Tuesday, after a powerful winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to some parts of the region.

The nor’easter contributed to at least three deaths, cut power to thousands of customers, and halted many flights and public transportation in and around New York City on Monday.

At least 17 inches of the white stuff was recorded in Central Park by early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

And at least 30 inches of snow fell in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said precipitation would continue into Tuesday evening and warned residents to be cautious.

"The state of emergency remains in effect and I reiterate: unless you need to be out on the roads, please stay in." For some - the snow offered some much-needed fun.

HANNA YIP: "Oh, I just think it was like, seeing last night, it was blizzarding and piling up and couldn't resist the temptation to go sledding, gotta live that childhood memory again." For others - a headache.

The storm, on Tuesday, continued to wallop parts of the Northeast and New England.

The National Weather Service warned of ‘extreme impacts’ in areas from Pennsylvania to Maine… and said snow could develop in the Upper Midwest on Wednesday before the storm runs its course.