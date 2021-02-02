Whitesboro police chief dies

Of whitesboro tonight, as city workers and citizens try to wrap their heads around the sudden death of their police chief, jason buley.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris joins us here in the studio now with details of this sad day for so many.

Joleen?

Chief buley died of a massive heart attack at his home this morning.

He was only 45 years old.

He took the helm of the department about a year and a half ago, in june of 2019, when chief hiffa retired.

A year prior, then-sargent buley stood with a broken heart, eulogizing his dear friend and co worker, whitesboro police officer kevin crossley after crossley died in a car crash in the line of duty.

So it has been a very difficult 3 years for the department, marked by painful loss.

As they grieve once again, the village mayor, also the public safety commissioner, assured citizens they will be kept safe during this difficult time.

3:14 "i want our community to understand that in the wake of this loss, your village will still be protected; our police department will continue to do their job to the best of their ability and we have full cooperation from other communities along with the state police and the sheriff's department that our streets will be protected" 3:35 the mayor and the village board will meet to choose and appoint an officer in charge, to run the department while a permanent chief is sought.

The mayor is also the public safety commissioner so he'll be involved in day to day operations as needed.

Back to you a man was shot in a home on the sylvan