Infectious disease specialist explains impacts of UK COVID variant in Alabama

More about new variants of covid-19.

The alabama department of public health confirmed last week -- three cases of the u-k variant are in our state.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live in studio after talking with an infectious disease specialist about what this means for our state - and what the state has done to track down these variants?

Today dr. jeanne marrazzo with u-a-b said it was likely the u-k variant has been in alabama for a while- we just didn't know it.

That's because currenlty the c-d-c does not have a set method to sample viruses -- like the u-k.

What happened here in alabama was a result of an inititive taken by u-a-b scientists.

The lab chose to sample specific cases -- such as those who are immunocomprom ised... people who were failing treatments -- or those who got infected right after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

That's when they discovered -- the state does indeed have the u-k variant.

And with other variants in south africa and brazil dr. marrazzo says its likely they'll end up here too.

"i think that we're finding now with this relatively random sparce sampling of viruses in our community is probably, i don't want to say the tip of the iceberg, but probably just a portion of what was brought in at that time."

She adds she believes the c- d-c is working on establishing a more efficient way to sample cases.

However -- the main priority is getting people vaccinated.

Marrazzo says so far -- these believe the moderna and pfizer vaccines are effective against these new variants.

She says even if you have had covid previously -- its important to get vaccinated as soon as you can to fully