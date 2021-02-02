Covid Numbers Improve in Long Term

As vaccines continue to roll out the covid-19 spread is improving at minnesota long term care facilities.

the minnesota department of health says it's seeing great improvement in all minnesota senior care facilities - like here at samaritan bethany in rochester.

minnesota on average in the last week - there have been 64 new cases per day in all minnesota long term care facilities combined.

The number hasn't hit 100 cases in this timeframe.

This is the first week since september that numbers have been this low.

very pleased to see that stability in the congregate care sector and looking forward to continuing to make good progress through vaccination of residents and staff the state is largely attributing these good signs of lower covid tranmission to increased vaccination at long term care facilities.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3 thank you annalise.

In a survey from last week - the state found 81% of long term care residents opted to get the first shot.

The state is now in the process of administering the second dose.

13% are now fully vaccinated.

