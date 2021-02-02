Black History Month in Austin

One Austin man is recognizing this important month in a special way.

February is black history month.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has our story.

I'm here at austin city hall where i spoke to oballa o oballa who is the first black city councilmen for the city of austin.

On january 4th oballa oballa made history when he was sworn in as the first black councilmen for the city of austin.

The 28 year old came to america as a refugee from ethiopa in 20-13.

He became a naturalized u-s citizen last year, oballa was eager to serve his new city with the idea of bettering the community and showing that rural communities can be inclusive.

He hopes his story and journey can inspire others.

oballa oballa austin city council "it it help the diversity that we are building in austin.

The multi culture that we are showing other citys that is not only in the twin city.diversity is not only in a big city like new york or washington d.c.

In austin everyone is welcoming and we are sending a message that anywhere you go should be welcoming like we are going in austin right now.

oballa is also making history in another way.

He tells me that is also the youngerst councilmen in the citys history.

In austin maleeha kamal kimt news 3.

Oballa is an advocate of