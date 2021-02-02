New vaccine doses delivered to Oneida County

Oneida County has opened more vaccine appointments after receiving more doses from the state.

Covid vaccine doses this week.

-the weekly 500 will be administered tomorrow and thursday at griffiss drive-thru in rome, only.

The other half is dedicated to specific groups.

-450 doses are dedicated to minorities, as state mandated; those will be administered this weekend at the parkway center in utica and mvcc in rome.

The county will reach out to those people through various agencies to make appointments for them.

-and 100 state- mandated doses will go to the office of people with developmental disabilities, for people living in group home settings.

Anthony picente says no doses will go to waste, if they can't find 550 targeted people who want to be vaccinated.

7:09 "pfizer has a limited scope of days, so if we have to extend a day becase ofthat tn the state- mandated targeted ones, still have to go to those who are currently eligible in the 1a and 1b categories.

