Suspects wanted in FVSU dorm shooting, armed robbery

Investigators are searching for two men in connection to a shooting and attempted armed robbery on the Fort Valley State University campus.

Fort valley state university police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a campus shooting and attempted armed robbery that sent one student to the hospital.

Campus police chief anita allen tells us this all happened just before one this morning inside a third floor dorm room.

Allen says a senior student -- who lives off campus -- was playing video games with other students.

She says the student reported two males he did not know entered the room in dark clothes, masks and hoods.

And eventually left campus in a grey car.

Students were notified using an alert system, and the campus went into lockdown until five this morning.

The georgia bureau of investigation