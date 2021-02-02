Black History Month celebrations are underway at ISU

Indiana State University is on day number 2 of the continual celebration of Black History Month.

Indiana state university is celebrating all month long.

That's because this month is black history month..

The director of the "charles e.

Brown cutural center" at isu says there's a long list of events planned.

This year looks a little different due to the pandemic.

The events are all virtual through zoom.

The director says february is a time to learn more about the reason why we celebrate this month.

" this is american history this isn't just black history and knowing what we've been able to do here in the united states and just across the world is just like we need a breather to just focus on the joy."

Dr. reed says these programs and events are open to everyone.

You can head to i-s-u's website for the full rundown on what's