NW Whitfield's intense coach

He is that intense.

Players say he knows how to "let the beast out." Northwest Whitfield Coach Ryan Richards admits he is hard on clipboards during a game... and garbage cans.

They head into the home stretch-- but not as much noise as their head coach ryan richards.

News 12's angela moryan tells us how his intensity helps the bruins to winning seasons.

Jack brock: "he lets the beast out in basketball i guess."

Northwest whitfield coach ryan richards is known for not holding back on the sidelines - completely the opposite from his quiet demeanor in class or at home with his eight kids.

Ryan richards: "pretty much my whole career people have told me, i can't believe you act like that on the court because you're nothing like that off the court.

So i've kinda gotten used to that.

I've actually mellowed out quite a bit in my older age."

Brock: "he'll yell.

He'll scream.

He'll break clipboards in the games."

Angie: "how many clipboards have you gone through throughout the years?"

Richards: "since here at northwest, we're probably at number five.

That's not too bad, no.

They're kind of expensive so we have to make sure they're in the budget before we start throwing them around too much."

Richards is certainly leaving his players with unforgettable memories.

Brock: "it was summer basketball in like sophomore year, and we were getting beat.

We played terrible.

It was at halftime, and he walks in there and dropkicks a trash can and just starts screaming.

Throws a marker at the board.

We were all trying so hard not to laugh."

Richards: "i don't remember that specifically, but i'm sure there's been a few garbage cans that's gotten in the way accidentally during my career."

Richards intensity is actually a motivator for players past and present -- including the bruins fifth leading scorer hunter meyer.

Richards: "he's a transplant surgeon, he said that on the way to becoming a doctor, he got a lot of i guess butt chewings and said they were nothing compared to what i prepared him as i butt chewed him out."

Will buckner: "it motivates us to go out and do better so that he yells less."

Richards: "people see it as yelling, but it's really just intensity.

You're just trying to bring them to a level of competition that will help them succeed and win.

So while it seems like from a distant eye that i'm getting all over them and such, i'm really just trying to motivate them and get them to play harder and harder."

The bruins will need that motivation for the season's final stretch.

Reporting in whitfield county, angela moryan, news 12 now.