Trauma Informed Training Bill

Passed.

She joins us two minnesota law makers are reintroducing a piece of legislation that would establish a program for trauma?

"* informed training of law enforcement.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is looking into how this could impact local law enforcement if passed.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

George ?

"* when the olmsted county sheriff's office gets a call for a sexual assault crime ?

"* patrol is usually the first to arrive.

They're directed to gather basic facts ?

"* but are specifically told ?

"(not to interview the victim.

That's because they don't have specific trauma?

"* informed training that a small group of detectives and investigators like sgt.

James schueller have.

They handle the victim interviews.

But if the abby honold act passes in congress ?

"* that could change.

The bipartisan piece of legislation is being reintroduced by senator amy klobuchar and representative tom emmer.

It's inspired by abby honold?

"* a former university of minnesota student and rape survivor who has advocated for trauma?

"* informed response.

If passed ?*- the bill would give law enforcement more resources to respond to these crimes.

In olmsted county ?

"* schueller says they'd be able to put more people through the special training ?

"* maybe even patrol staff ?

"* so that the first contact with the victim is trauma?

"* informed.

When you talk about these types of crimes, everything should be centered around the needs of the victim.

They're the ones who should control the pace and the speed of the investigation and they get a lot of say and they should have a lot of say in how it progresses through the system.

The bill would require the u.s. department of justice to award grants over the next two years to law enforcement agencies to implement trauma informed techniques when responding to sexual assault cases.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise.

Abby honold played a role in the bill's creation four years ago ?

"* and she tweeted yesterday that she has "a good feeling it's going to pass this time."

She adds that "trauma informed questioning is a basic thing that every victim of a violent crime should have access to."