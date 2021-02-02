The Nevers Season 1

The Nevers Season 1 Trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the "Touched": people -- mostly women -- who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming, some very disturbing.

Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.

They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of ... well, pretty much all the forces -- to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

Directed by Joss Whedon (pilot episode) starring Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Rochelle Neil, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O'Hare, Kiran Sonia Sawar release date April 2021 (on HBO)