Monday, February 15, 2021

Man arrested in Vienna shooting

A Chittenango man was charged with possession of a weapon an assault after a shooting at a home in Vienna Tuesday morning.

Havemas morning's shooting just outside sylvan beach.

It happened around 7:30 this monring on route 13 in vienna...just north the village of sylvan beach border.

Police say 35-year- old nicholas damanski of chittenango and 43- year-old todd estes...who lived in the home...got involved in s dispute...and estes pulled out a gun.

But during a struggle damanski got ahold of the gun and shot estes in his upper torso.

Damanski has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

11:15:52 the two males were in a physical argument, altercation, at some point...one of the males pulls out of a gun.

11:16:00 they begin into a physical argument some point.11:06:06 the one male is able to grab the gun from the other male and during the fight he shoots the male who orginally had the weapon - one shot into the upper body 11:16:13 the females immediately call 911.

11:16:16 the victim was taken to oneida healthcare.

State police say he is conscious and his injuries are non life threatening.

An extremely sad day in

