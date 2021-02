Aunt of 5 children killed in Muskogee speaks out

JAVARION LEE 24 YEARS OLD--- HEIS THE SUSPECT'S BROTHER.ALL NEW AT 5 -- WE'RE HEARINGFROM THE SISTER OF THE WOMAN WHOIS CURRENTLY FIGHTING FOR HERLIFE.AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES-- SHE AND HER FAMILY AREPRAYING FOR HER RECOVERY.2 WORKS FOR YOU BRADY HALBLEIBSPOKE WITH HER THIS AFTERNOON --HE JOINS US NOW LIVE WITH HERSTORY.

BRADY?KAREN, THANK YOURAVEN ANDERSON SAYS SHE'S THESISTER OF THE VICTIM -- AND THEAUNT TO THOSE FIVE CHILDRENKILLED EARLY THIS MORNING.ANDERSON SAYS HER SISTER WAS AGREAT MOTHER -- AND DEEPLY CAREDFOR ALL OF HER KIDS.SHE SAYS ALL FIVE OF KIDS WEREVERY CLOSE TO ONE ANOTHER -- ANDSPENT MUCH OF THEIR TIMETOGETHER..

PAINTING, DRAWING,OR JUST PLAYING AT THE PARK.SHE SAYS HER SISTER RECENTLYMOVED TO MUSKOGEE FROM ARKANSASLAST MONTH.THIS MORNING'S EVENTS CAME AS ASHOCK TO THE FAMILY - AND SAYSTHEY'RE ALL HAVING A HARD TIMECOPING WITH THIS MORNING'STRAGEDY"They were great kids.

If anyonehad known them, they would haveloved them and cherished themand they would have seen forthemselves."Raven says her sister ISCONSCIOUS BUT IN CRITICALCONDITION AT SAINT FRANCISMEDICAL CENTER in Tulsa.TONIGHT AT 6 -- WE HEAR MOREFROM ANDERSON -- ALONG WITH AFAMILY FRIEND AND A MOTHER OFTWO YOUNG GIRLS -- HER MESSAGETO MOTHERS ACROSS OKLAHOMA AND