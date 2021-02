French Connection 2 Movie (1975) - Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Bernard Fresson

French Connection 2 Movie (1975) Trailer - Plot synopsis: "Popeye" Doyle travels to Marseille to find Alain Charnier, the drug smuggler who eluded him in New York.

Director: John Frankenheimer Writers: Alexander Jacobs, Robert Dillon, Laurie Dillon Stars: Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Bernard Fresson