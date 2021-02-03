Frustrations Making Vaccine Appointments

As vaccine restrictions begin to loosen, more and more hopeful recipients are feeling frustrated as they try to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

Dan, najahei've checked the portal for every county in north alabama almost every hour.

Everytime i'm faced with this message saying "the county you've selected is not taking online appointments through this platform."

And unfortunately, i'm not the only one.

Kera vest, substitute teacher 15 sec: "that's really disheartening, i mean, if they set a date for when you're allowed to get the vaccine, but then they're not taking appointments, that's extremely disheartening for everyone who's waited this long to get one."

Kera vest was excited to roll up her sleeve when she found out she'd be able to get the covid-19 vaccine as a substitute teacher.

But, like many people in north alabama, she has more questions than answers when it comes to making an appointment on the online portal.

Kera vest, substitute teacher 6 sec: "kind of confused, like how are we supposed to get it?

They're not taking appointments, is it just first come first serve then?"

If you aren't having luck with the states online portal, a-d-p-h suggests looking at the vaccine clinic dashboard to see if you can make an appointment with one of the private providers.

The county health departments in north alabama are also taking walk-ins while supplies last.

Vest isn't surprised the state waited this long to release an online portal and that there's problems with it.

Kera vest, substitute teacher 13 sec: "i think, considering we're like bottom in education, we're bottom in everything else, i think it's pretty typical we waited until the last minute to get things together.

A spokesperson with a-d-p-h wants to remind you that the online portal is only to receive the vaccine from a county health department.

Private providers handle their appointments separately.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.