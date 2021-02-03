Local businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and many South Mississippi sports bars and restaurants are busy with pre-game preps, getting ready for game day.

Patrick- - super bowl sunday is just aroun- the corner, - and many south mississippi- sportsbars and restaurants are- busy with pre-game preps, - getting ready for game day!

- boogie's grill & chill is home- to the gulf coast chapter of th- big easy mafia, a local saints- - - - fan club, but owners and worker- here at the biloxi sportsbar ar- rolling out super bowl- specials for customers on game- day, including a big- screen 58-inch tv one lucky - customer will win on sunday.- - vernon wilson, owner, boogie's- grill & chill: "all day if you- buy a beverage, you'll get a- ticket, and if you buy- an entree or any food item, - you'll get multiple tickets.

Yo- - - - can also purchase extra tickets- somebody's going to be really - happy with this tv."- there will also be other prize- give-aways at sunday's all day- party at boogie's.- you must be present to win.

- boogie's grill & chill is - located right across from - edgewater - mall in biloxi off eisenhower - drive and opens sunday at 11 am- the super bowl kicks off at 5:3- - - pm