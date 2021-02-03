The Next Three Days Movie (2010) - Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson

The Next Three Days Movie (2010) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Life for John and Lara Brennan (Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks) is miserable after she is convicted of a murder she says she did not commit.

Three years later while struggling with the demands of work and raising his son alone, John is still trying to establish her innocence.

When her final appeal is rejected, Lara becomes suicidal, forcing John to exercise the only option he has left: Break her out of prison.

Starring: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson Directed By: Paul Haggis