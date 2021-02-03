Renewing an expired driver's license and ID card

You'll need to renew your expired registration by March 31, 2021.

Infamous scene of the infamous scene of waiting in line at the d?

"*m?

"*v may thing of the past.

And with the extended deadline to renew expired driver's licenses fast approaching ?

"*?

"* folks are the new appointment system.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall stopped by a rochester dmv this morning.

Normally where i'm standing there would be lines to renew your drivers license or id card but in a new year, times still remain different people used to be able to just show up and walk in to minnesota driver's license and exam stations.

There are four stations here in the med city.

To get a drivers license and id card renewed.

Now, though, an appointment must be made before coming in.

I feel it's time to get moving here.

I feel it's time to get her done the drivers we spoke to at this dvs facility were largely pleased with how things went after making an appointment.

I came to renew my minnesota license.

I just moved from washington and i also got my motorcycle license today and how was the process?

How do you feel about it?

I mean how do you feel about not being able to wait in line?

I think it's working really well.

Everyone is adapting as well as we can and obviously people are still coming in and getting their licenses renewed so it's working out well i thought maybe it would be a longer line but you know, it went real fast.

I was in and out of here in 15?

"*20 minutes anyone who needs to renew their drivers license or id card will need to make an nearly 300?

"* thousand licenses have expired in the last year, and those needing a renewal have been contacted by mail.

Once again, the expiration date after