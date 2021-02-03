Traveling during COVID-19

Face Mask Federal Mandate
How it impacts travel
Achieve growth./// we have all been cooped up at home and a little getaway may be on your mind.
But is it safe?
A certified travel specialist says travel has never been safer than right now.
While the c?
"*d?
"*c recommends you do not travel at this time, jody meyer says airports and airplanes have taken extra precautions to make sure all the safety protocols are in place.
She says a new trend is people traveling to well?
"*known natue spots and spending more time the last, i'm going to say month to month and a half, we've seen a lot of push toward the u.s. travel markets.
So a lot of florida.
A lot of vegas.
A lot out to the west for all of the national parks and stuff like that.
So that's becoming very, very popular.
If you are traveling to hawaii or to a different country, meyer says to make sure you check the rules for those locations ... if you are flying internationally , a negative covid?
"*19 test is required before
How it impacts travel
COVID travel restrictions may have spoiled your food adventure trips but there are still ways you can bring those tastes from..